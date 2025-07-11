Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.15.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.