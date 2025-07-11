Cromwell Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $747.90 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

