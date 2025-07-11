Contrasting PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and UbiSoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 UbiSoft Entertainment 1 10 1 2 2.29

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 125.81%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UbiSoft Entertainment has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and UbiSoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -11.30% -5.83% -4.56% UbiSoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UbiSoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and UbiSoft Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.54 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -5.17 UbiSoft Entertainment $2.04 billion 0.70 -$170.71 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats UbiSoft Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.