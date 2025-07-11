Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

