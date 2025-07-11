Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,485,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LGOV opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,133.26 and a beta of 0.30. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

