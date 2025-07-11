Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

