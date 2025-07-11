Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Buys 7,546 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,769 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.12 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

