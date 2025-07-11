Bosman Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gorilla Technology Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 3,360.4% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 582,661 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 13.1%

NASDAQ GRRR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

