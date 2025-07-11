Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 1,447 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 613.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $50.36 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

