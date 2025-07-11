Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in IQVIA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,091,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

NYSE:IQV opened at $165.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

