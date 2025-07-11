Burford Brothers Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 1.2% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,914,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 475,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.2%

TEVA opened at $16.51 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

