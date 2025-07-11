Croban Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Croban purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

