Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $709.29 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $726.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wall Street Zen cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

