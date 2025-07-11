Country Club Bank Sells 440 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Bank cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

