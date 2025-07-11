Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

