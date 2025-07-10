tru Independence LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 166,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGER. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.