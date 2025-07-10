Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after purchasing an additional 286,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

