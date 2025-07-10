Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 9th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a key raw material used in rechargeable batteries. Investors often regard them as a growth-oriented sector, since demand for lithium has surged alongside the global shift toward electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. 5,093,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,917. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $488.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 38,735,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,582,059. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 4.42.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,920. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 7,136,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,037. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68.

