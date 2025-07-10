Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,021 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.