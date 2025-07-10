Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Raised by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 1.3% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HAL opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

