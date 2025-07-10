Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,928,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $243.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day moving average is $231.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.