New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DLR opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

