Allworth Financial LP Has $1.42 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,423,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 444,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.