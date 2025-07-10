Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Are Growth Stocks Back? 3 That Look Like Winners to Buy Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Microsoft Keeps Showing Up in Congressional Portfolios
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Enovix Shares Hit 6-Month High; Long-Term Highs to Follow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.