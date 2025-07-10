Hara Capital LLC Raises Stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hara Capital LLC owned approximately 3.53% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,946,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.