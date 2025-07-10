Peoples Bank OH Has $331,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 71,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

