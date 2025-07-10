Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

