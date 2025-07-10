Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Estimate for BK Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

NYSE:BK opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

