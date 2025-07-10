Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 50,930 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,516 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,930 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 10.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $34,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,844,000 after buying an additional 749,932 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 913,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,465,000 after buying an additional 687,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.