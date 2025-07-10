Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 94,633 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $48.80.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

