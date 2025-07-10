Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Code Waechter LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.1% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $304.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $981.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average of $323.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

