Hara Capital LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Hara Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,830.80. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

