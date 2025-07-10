Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

