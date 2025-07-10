Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

