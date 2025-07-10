Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 248,980 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 162,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 131,416 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $973,792.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 3,166,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,464,691.25. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

FUND stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

