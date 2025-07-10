Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,734.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,244.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,437.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

