PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.