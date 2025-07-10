Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,062 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8%

APH opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

