Code Waechter LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Code Waechter LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

