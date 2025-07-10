Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML opened at $799.83 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $756.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

