Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.86.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $402.71 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

