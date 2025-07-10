Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

