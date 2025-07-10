MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,279,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $161,800,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.