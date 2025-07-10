Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 400.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $81,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 211,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,831,597.79. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,143 shares of company stock valued at $210,676,703 in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

