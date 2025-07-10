Rogco LP Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rogco LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.0% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

