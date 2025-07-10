Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,088,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

