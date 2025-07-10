tru Independence LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $627.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $597.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
