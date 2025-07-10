tru Independence LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $627.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $597.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.