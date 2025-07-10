MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

