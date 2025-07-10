Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,162,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,142,000 after acquiring an additional 226,418 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 74,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 439,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

