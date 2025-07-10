Rogco LP Acquires 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.35 and a 200-day moving average of $476.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

